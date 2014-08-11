(Adds quotes, details)

LONDON Aug 11 French international defender Eliaquim Mangala has joined Manchester City from Porto for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who was part of France's World Cup squad but did not play in any games, has signed for a fee reported in British media to be 32 million pounds ($53.70 million).

"I'm delighted to have added a player of Eliaquim's quality in the squad ahead of the new season," manager Manuel Pellegrini told the club's website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

"He is already a fine player but in my opinion, he has all of the mental, physical, technical and tactical attributes to become one of Europe's very best defenders.

"Eliaquim is a player I believe will make an immediate impact in the Premier League, thanks to his physicality, his reading of the game and quality on the ball."

Mangala began his career with Belgian side Standard Liege in 2008 before joining Porto in 2011 where he went on to win the Portuguese championship twice.

"City is a top club in Europe," Mangala said. "For me, it was an important step to leave Porto and join Manchester City in order to continue my progress.

"I want to win titles and I believe I can do this. I am ambitious and this is why I am here."

Mangala is City's sixth signing of the close season and he joins former Porto team mate Fernando at the Etihad Stadium.

Champions City begin the defence of their Premier League title away to Newcastle United on Sunday.