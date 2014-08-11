LONDON Aug 11 French defender Eliaquim Mangala has joined Manchester City from Porto for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who was part of France's World Cup squad but did not play in any games, has signed for a fee reported in British media to be 32 million pounds ($53.70 million).

Mangala began his career with Belgian side Standard Liege in 2008 before joining Porto in 2011 where he went on to win the Portuguese championship twice.

Mangala is City's sixth signing of the close season and he joins former Porto team mate Fernando at the Etihad Stadium. ($1 = 0.5959 British Pounds) (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Mitch Phillips)