Aug 11 Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini hailed an "unbelievable" performance by David Silva in their 3-0 romp against West Bromwich Albion in their Premier League opener on Monday and said he would look to strengthen his squad further.

Spain international Silva was at his scintillating best, pulling the strings in midfield alongside a resurgent Yaya Toure as City cruised to victory.

"It is very important to start the season with a win and to win in the way we did -- scoring goals and playing as a very consistent team without giving West Brom any real chances to score -- is pleasing," Pellegrini said in an interview posted on Manchester City's website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

"I enjoy seeing technical players play well. David really played well -- especially in the first-half. It was an unbelievable performance. He did not make any mistakes."

Toure, who scored twice, showed the sort of form that has helped him propel City to two league titles in the past four seasons.

The Ivorian's blend of power and pace proved the perfect complement to Silva's brand of slick passing. And with Raheem Sterling and Jesus Navas stretching the play out wide, City dominated from start to finish.

Pellegrini was also satisfied with Sterling's competitive debut.

City's 49 million pound ($76 million) man provided the energy that was sometimes lacking last season and came close to marking his first league appearance with a goal.

"He had two clear chances to score but he is starting at a new club with new teammates with a different way of playing," Pellegrini said.

"It might not be his best performance but I think he played in a good way."

The Chilean said he was still looking to strengthen his squad.

"If we can, we must have a stronger squad because we must play four competitions," Pellegrini was quoted as saying in British media reports.

"There are a lot of games so we can do it and if we can bring in players that will improve our squad, we will try to do it," he added.

