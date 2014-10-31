Bayern left fuming over Champions League 'robbery'
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
MANCHESTER Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been ruled out for nearly a month after sustaining a knee injury, his manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.
The Spanish playmaker was withdrawn after suffering the injury only nine minutes into City's shock 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United in the League Cup on Wednesday. Scans have now revealed possible ligament damage.
Speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League derby with Manchester United, City boss Pellegrini told a news conference that Silva would be out for "three to four weeks".
The loss of the influential Spaniard comes as a major blow for the champions, who have endured a stuttering start to the season and are third in the table on 17 points, six adrift of leaders Chelsea.
(Reporting By Sam Holden in London; Editing by Ian Chadband)
MONTE CARLO World number two Novak Djokovic came close to an early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters but finally emerged triumphant with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 second-round victory against France's Gilles Simon on Tuesday.