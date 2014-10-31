Manchester City's David Silva reacts to an injury during their English League Cup fourth round soccer match against Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

MANCHESTER Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been ruled out for nearly a month after sustaining a knee injury, his manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.

The Spanish playmaker was withdrawn after suffering the injury only nine minutes into City's shock 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United in the League Cup on Wednesday. Scans have now revealed possible ligament damage.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League derby with Manchester United, City boss Pellegrini told a news conference that Silva would be out for "three to four weeks".

The loss of the influential Spaniard comes as a major blow for the champions, who have endured a stuttering start to the season and are third in the table on 17 points, six adrift of leaders Chelsea.

(Reporting By Sam Holden in London; Editing by Ian Chadband)