Soccer-Former Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote dies aged 30
BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died in training with his Chinese club on Monday, his agent confirmed.
Aug 31 Scott Sinclair has joined Manchester City from Swansea City, the Premier League champions announced on Friday.
The club did not disclose any contract details for the 23-year-old winger, who was a member of the Great Britain team at the London Olympics.
"I'm just glad everything is settled and that I'm now a City player," Sinclair told City's website (www.mcfc.co.uk).
"There were times when I thought it might not happen so I'm relieved that I'm here and I can't wait to get started."
Sinclair could be included in the Manchester City squad for Saturday's home game against Queens Park Rangers. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing By Alison Wildey)
BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died in training with his Chinese club on Monday, his agent confirmed.
LONDON, England, June 5 With no international tournament this year and two long months before the resumption of the Premier League, English football supporters are indulging in their summer sport of choice - speculation on the transfer market.