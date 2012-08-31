Aug 31 Scott Sinclair has joined Manchester City from Swansea City, the Premier League champions announced on Friday.

The club did not disclose any contract details for the 23-year-old winger, who was a member of the Great Britain team at the London Olympics.

"I'm just glad everything is settled and that I'm now a City player," Sinclair told City's website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

"There were times when I thought it might not happen so I'm relieved that I'm here and I can't wait to get started."

Sinclair could be included in the Manchester City squad for Saturday's home game against Queens Park Rangers. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing By Alison Wildey)