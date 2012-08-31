(Recasts with Maicon completing move, changes slug)

Aug 31 Brazil international defender Maicon became the third player to join Premier League champions Manchester City on Friday, following the arrivals of Scott Sinclair and Richard Wright.

He signed from Serie A side Inter Milan for an undisclosed fee.

"Roberto Mancini is an admirer of the 31-year-old having worked with him for two seasons while in charge at Inter and the defender is familiar with the 3-5-2 formation the City boss has been experimenting with in pre-season," the club said on their official website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

Maicon played 235 matches for Inter, scoring 20 goals, and will link up with his new team mates when he returns from international duty next week.

Sinclair also arrived for an undisclosed fee from Premier League rivals Swansea.

The 23-year-old winger was a member of the Britain team at the London Olympics.

"I'm just glad everything is settled and that I'm now a City player," Sinclair told the website.

"There were times when I thought it might not happen so I'm relieved that I'm here and I can't wait to get started."

Sinclair could be included in the City squad for Saturday's home game against Queens Park Rangers.

Wright joins the club as third-string goalkeeper behind Joe Hart and Costel Pantilimon.

He was a free agent after leaving League One (third tier) club Preston North End. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing By Alison Wildey and Pritha Sarkar)