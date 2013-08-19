Aug 19 Argentina right back Pablo Zabaleta has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at English Premier League Manchester City until 2017.

"I have been here for five years and it feels like home. Signing a contract extension with the club makes me feel very happy," said the 28-year-old who has captained City on several occasions.

Zabaleta, voted the club's Player of the Year last season, helped City win the Premier League title in 2012 and has made 175 appearances since joining them from Espanyol five years ago.

"I think we have got a great squad, fantastic players and hopefully we can win something this year," Zabaleta told the club website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

City, under new Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini, open their league season at home to Newcastle United later on Monday.

Zabaleta, who began his career at San Lorenzo, is a regular in coach Alejandro Sabella's Argentina team who are top of the South American 2014 World Cup qualifying table. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez)