LONDON Arsenal missed the chance to halt Chelsea's march towards the Premier League title with a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to the runaway leaders at The Emirates on Sunday.

In a London derby with few clear chances, Chelsea produced a typically organised display to frustrate the hosts and preserve their 10-point lead at the top with five games left.

Jose Mourinho's side have 77 points and a win over Leicester City in midweek would leave them all but certain of their first league title since 2010. Second-placed Manchester City have 67, having played a game more, level with Arsenal in third.

While Chelsea strengthened their hold on first place, Manchester United's top four aspirations suffered a setback as Louis van Gaal's side were beaten 3-0 by clinical Everton.

First-half goals from James McCarthy and John Stones put the hosts in control and substitute Kevin Mirallas sealed victory late on to push Everton into the top half of the table for the first time this season.

Fourth-placed United enjoyed 65 percent of possession but lacked any real cutting edge with striker Radamel Falcao's frustration complete when he had a well-taken effort disallowed for offside.

United's defeat, following last week's loss to Chelsea, leaves them still a comfortable seven points above fifth-placed Liverpool although that gap could be sliced to four if the latter win their game in hand at Hull City on Tuesday.

