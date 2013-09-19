SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Middlesbrough v Burnley
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
Sept 19 Manchester United youngster Jesse Lingard has joined Birmingham on a one-month loan, the Championship (second-tier) side announced on Thursday.
The loan will last until Oct. 20, Birmingham's website (www.bcfc.com) said.
The England Under-21 attacking midfielder is regarded as an exciting prospect.
Lingard, who can play across midfield, turned out for the Premier League champions in pre-season, scoring the first goal of the David Moyes era against the A-League All Stars.
Birmingham will hope Lingard's arrival will start a surge up the league with the club in 21st place after a poor start to the season, having taken only four points in their first seven games. (Editing by Alison Wildey; Reporting by Sam Holden)
