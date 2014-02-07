Feb 7 Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, the Serbian said on Friday.

"I never could have imagined winning 15 trophies and I will certainly never forget that fantastic night in Moscow, memories that will live with me and the fans forever," the 32-year-old said in a statement on the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"However, I have decided that I will move on at the end of this season. I want to challenge myself again and try to make the best of myself in the coming years.

"I'm not considering staying in England as the only club I ever wanted to play for here is Manchester United and I was lucky enough to be part of this club for so many years.

"I've got a few options to move on and I will choose the right one for me and for my family.

"I am now going to focus all my efforts on playing for Manchester United and do the best I can for the team until the end of the season. I hope this stops any further speculation about my future."

