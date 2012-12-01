LONDON Dec 1 Manchester United opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a remarkable 4-3 victory at struggling Reading where all the goals came before halftime.

Reading led 1-0 through Hal Robson-Kanu and went 3-2 ahead with Sean Morrison's header but goals from Anderson, a Wayne Rooney double and Robin van Persie saw United go in front with only 34 minutes on the clock at the Madejski Stadium.

The torrent of goals dried up after the break as United held on for the win that lifted them above champions Manchester City who had briefly gone top with a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

In what looks like a two-horse title race United have 36 points from 15 games with City on 33.

The chasing pack of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion each have 26. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)