LONDON, April 28 Manchester United will face Barcelona as part of their four-match U.S. tour this year, the club said on Tuesday.

The 20-times English champions are to play the Spanish side at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on July 25.

Louis van Gaal's United will be taking part in the International Champions Cup that will conclude against Paris St Germain in Chicago on July 29.

They will also play Mexico's Club America in Seattle and San Jose Earthquakes at a venue still to be decided.

Former United great George Best played for the Earthquakes in the 1980s. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)