LONDON Manchester United defender Phil Jones will miss his side's Champions League playoff against Club Bruges because of "mild thrombosis", the club said on Saturday.

Versatile England international Jones was left out of United's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on the opening day of the Premier League season and tests confirmed he is suffering from blood-clotting problems.

"It has now been revealed that Jones has mild thrombosis and the blood clotting has forced him to be sidelined for the opening of the campaign," a club statement said.

"Consequently, the centre-back is expected to miss the two Champions League playoff ties with Club Brugge."

United face Bruges at Old Trafford in 10 days' time with the return leg in Belgium on Aug. 26.

The 23-year-old is expected to also miss this month's domestic league games away to Aston Villa, at home to Newcastle United and at Swansea City.

