(Adds quotes, details)

LONDON, July 1 New Manchester United manager David Moyes has brought in his former Everton assistant Steve Round as his deputy at the Premier League champions along with two other backroom staff from his old club.

On Moyes' first official day in his new job, United said Round had been appointed assistant manager, replacing former United player Mike Phelan who left Old Trafford in May following Alex Ferguson's decision to retire after more than 26 years in charge.

Former England keeper Chris Woods also joined as goalkeeping coach, although he will also perform the same role for the U.S. national team until next year's World Cup, and Jimmy Lumsden arrived as coach.

Woods was previously the Everton goalkeeping coach while Lumsden has been part of Moyes's backroom staff since they were together at Preston North End.

"I have worked with Steve, Chris and Jimmy for a number of years and I am delighted they have decided to join me at this great club." Moyes told the United website (www.manutd.com).

"They bring great qualities in their respective fields and I know that, like me, they feel that this is a challenge to relish. I have great faith that together, we can build upon the success this club has enjoyed over many years."

Although Moyes reported to work at the Carrington training ground on Monday at the start of his six-year contract, most of his players will not report back until midweek with the first day of training scheduled for Thursday.

However the 50-year-old manager is expected to talk to England striker Wayne Rooney, who asked United for a transfer in May according to Ferguson, on Tuesday.

Moyes managed Rooney at Everton before the player moved to United nine years ago as an 18-year-old.

United start a summer tour of the Far East and Australia on July 10. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)