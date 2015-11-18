LONDON France's Manchester United striker Anthony Martial left Wembley Stadium on crutches with his left foot strapped after suffering an injury in the 2-0 friendly defeat by England on Tuesday.

France coach Didier Deschamps did not reveal the extent of the injury to 19-year-old Martial, who was substituted in the 67th minute, but played down concerns it was serious.

"He was in quite a bit of pain after the match," said Deschamps. "He got a kick in the penalty area. I think it's just a knock rather than anything else to the top of his foot."

United have lost Antonio Valencia (foot) for five months while Michael Carrick (ankle) had to pull out of the France game. They visit Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

