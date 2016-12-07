Belief in Wenger on the line in race for Champions League spot
LONDON Arsene Wenger's record of delivering Champions League football every year since 1998 hangs by a thread as Arsenal prepare for Sunday's final game of the season against Everton.
LONDON Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 15 of the Premier League:
Watford v Everton
*Everton have one clean sheet in their last 10 league games
*Last season's game at Vicarage Road ended 1-1
*Etienne Capoue is Watford's top scorer with five goals
*Both sides have five wins this season
*Romelu Lukaku has scored seven of Everton's goals
*Watford have not beaten Everton in any competition since a
2-1 win at Vicarage Road in 1987
- - - -
Arsenal v Stoke City
*Arsenal are unbeaten in the league since the opening day
*Alexis Sanchez is the league's joint top scorer on 11 goals
*Stoke have not won at Arsenal since 1981
*Visitors have yet to take a point at the Emirates
*The Potters have won five of their last seven games
- - - -
Burnley v Bournemouth
*Burnley have lost their last three matches
*All four of Burnley's wins this season have been at home
*Bournemouth beat Liverpool 4-3 on Sunday
*The visitors last played at Burnley in 2013, drawing 1-1
*Cherries' boss Eddie Howe managed Burnley in 2011/12
*This is the teams' first meeting in the Premier League
- - - -
Hull City v Crystal Palace
*Palace have lost six of their last seven league games
*Visitors are 14th in the standings, Hull second from bottom
*Hull have eight defeats from their last 10 league games
*The Tigers are chasing their fourth win of the season
*Hull's goal difference of -18 is the Premier League's worst
*It will be Alan Pardew’s 300th Premier League match as
manager
- - - -
Swansea City v Sunderland
*Swansea are in last place, two points behind Sunderland
*Swansea have the worst defensive record in the league
*Sunderland have won three of their last four matches
*Jermain Defoe has scored 250 goals in English club football
*Defoe hit a hat-trick in last season's 4-2 win at Swansea
- - - -
Leicester City v Manchester City
*Leicester have taken just 13 points from 14 games
*Champions are two points above the drop zone
*Jamie Vardy has gone 16 games for Leicester without scoring
*City's top scorer Sergio Aguero is serving a four-match ban
*Guardiola's side have won six of their seven away matches
- - - -
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion
*Chelsea have won eight in a row in the Premier League
*League leaders had nine successive league wins in 2006/07
*Diego Costa is the league's joint top scorer with 11 goals
*West Brom have taken 10 points from the last four games
*The Baggies drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge last season
- - - -
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
*United have drawn six of their last eight league games
*United have drawn their last three matches 1-1
*United have not won at home in the league since September
*Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored six goals in five games
*Spurs will go nine points clear of United if they win
*Harry Kane is yet to score against United in five
Premier League appearances
- - - -
Southampton v Middlesbrough
*The two sides have exactly the same -2 goal difference
*Southampton have won only one of their last six games
*The Saints play in the Europa League on Thursday
*Promoted Middlesbrough are four points clear of drop zone
*Charlie Austin has scored six goals for Southampton
- - - -
Liverpool v West Ham United
*Liverpool are the league's top scorers with 35 goals
*Liverpool have also scored the most first-half goals (19)
*The Reds are four points behind leaders Chelsea
*West Ham are one point above the relegation zone
*The Hammers have not won in the league since October
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Arsene Wenger's record of delivering Champions League football every year since 1998 hangs by a thread as Arsenal prepare for Sunday's final game of the season against Everton.
Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.