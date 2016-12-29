Cricket - England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy
Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 19 of the Premier League (all matches Dec. 31 unless stated):
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (Jan.1)
*New Palace boss Sam Allardyce began with draw at Watford
*Now 'Big Sam' faces tough task at fourth-placed Arsenal
*Gunners checking on fitness of Walcott, Gibbs and Shkodran
*Delaney suspended for Palace
*Gunners unbeaten at home since first day of season
*Arsenal have not lost at home to Palace since 1994
Burnley v Sunderland
*Sunderland have lost six of their last seven away games
*Burnley, 14th, boast league's fifth best home record
*Sunderland without goalkeeper Pickford, injured at Man Utd
*Black Cats have lost only one of last 18 league games with Burnley
*Defoe is Sunderland's leading marksman on eight goals
Chelsea v Stoke City
*Chelsea can extend club record streak to 13 league wins
*Blues homing in on Arsenal's all-time Premier League record of 14 successive wins
*Chelsea will be without the suspended Pedro
*Costa, the league's top scorer with 13, returns for Blues after ban
*Stoke's Arnautovic still serving suspension
Hull City v Everton (Dec.30)
*Hull have won only five points from their last 14 matches
*Bottom club Tigers have lost their last three
*Everton's Lukaku scored seven of his 10 goals away from Goodison
*Hull won the last league match with Everton on New Year's Day 2015
*Everton won away for first time since September at Leicester on Monday
Leicester City v West Ham United
*Leicester striker Vardy still suspended for champions
*Ranieri's side were second last season at New Year, now 16th
*Foxes have won only one league game in their last nine
*Leicester welcome back suspended Huth and Fuchs
*Buoyant Hammers looking for a fourth straight win
Manchester United v Middlesbrough
*United are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions
*United's Ibrahimovic scored his 50th goal of year against Sunderland
*Swede needs one to equal Leo Messi as top scorer in Europe's major leagues in 2016
*Rooney again a doubt for United with thigh injury
*Barragan suspended for Boro
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion
*Southampton one point ahead of WBA in mid-table
*Saints out to bounce back from 4-1 trouncing by Spurs
*Albion need to rebound from Man Utd and Arsenal defeats
*Redmond suspended for Saints after red card against Spurs
*WBA could be unchanged from team that lost to Arsenal
Swansea City v Bournemouth
*Swansea without a manager after Bob Bradley's sacking
*The American departed after losing seven of 11 games
*27 goals in the last six league games between the sides
*King scored in both league games against Swans last season
*Ake back for Cherries after missing match with Chelsea
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (Jan.1)
*Spurs won club record 71 points in a calendar year in 2016
*Alderweireld could miss out for Spurs after an illness
*Walker and Vertonghen suspended for Tottenham
*Watford have won only one of their last six matches
*Janmaat and Behrami injury doubts for Hornets
Liverpool v Manchester City
*Only one point separates second-placed Reds from City
*Both sides have won their last three league matches
*City's only Premier League win at Anfield was 13 years ago
*Aguero has scored four league goals against Liverpool
*Liverpool have scored in last 19 home league games v City
