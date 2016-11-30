UPDATE 2-Rugby-Superb Saracens retain European title
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
(Repeats, changes to week 14)
LONDON Nov 30 Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 14 of the Premier League:
Manchester City v Chelsea
* Chelsea have won seven in a row in the Premier League
* City's Sergio Aguero and Chelsea's Diego Costa have both struck 10 league goals so far
* City won 3-0 home and away against Chelsea last season
* Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick against Chelsea in April
* City's Kevin De Bruyne has the most assists in the Premier League this season
- - - -
Crystal Palace v Southampton
* Palace are on a six-match losing streak
* Southampton have conceded just three goals in their last six Premier League meetings against Crystal Palace.
* Palace have only won one of 14 Premier League matches against Southampton
* Palace have not kept a league clean sheet this season
* Charlie Austin has six goals for Southampton this season
- - - -
Stoke City v Burnley
* Burnley are bottom of the table on away form
* Stoke are fourth on form over the last eight matches
* Stoke have lost only once in the last eight games
* Burnley have lost their last two games
* Stoke have conceded five goals in their last eight games
- -
Sunderland v Leicester City
* After 13 games last season Leicester had 28 points -- this season they have 13
* Sunderland have won two of their last three games
* Jermain Defoe has been involved in 75 percent of Sunderland's goals this season, more than any other player
* Leicester are without a win in four league matches
* Jamie Vardy has only two league goals for Leicester this season
- - - -
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City
* Tottenham have won only one of their last six league games
* Swansea are yet to beat Tottenham in 10 Premier League meetings
* Swansea beat Crystal Palace 5-4 last week
* Tottenham have the joint best defensive record this season
* Leroy Fer has scored six league goals for Swansea this season
- - - -
West Bromwich Albion v Watford
* Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes saved two penalties in this fixture last season
* West Brom are unbeaten in their last three matches
* Etienne Capoue has fired five league goals for Watford this season
* One point separates the teams in the table
* West Brom failed to score against Watford last season
- - - -
West Ham United v Arsenal
* West Ham have only two league wins in six at their new London Stadium home
* West Ham are without a win in their last four league games
* Arsenal are unbeaten since the opening day of season
* West Ham have not beaten Arsenal at home since 2006
* Theo Walcott has scored five Premier League goals against West Ham
- - - -
Bournemouth v Liverpool
* Bournemouth have never beaten Liverpool
* Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 11 league games
* Liverpool are top scorers in the Premier League with 32 goals
* Both teams have recorded 6-1 victories this season
* Liverpool won both meetings against Bournemouth last season
- -
Everton v Manchester United
* United have won 15 times at Goodison Park in the Premier League
* Everton are without a win in eight league matches
* United have won only one of their last seven in the league
* United boss Jose Mourinho is facing a touchline ban
* Everton have won three of their last four league games at home to United
- - - -
Middlesbrough v Hull City
* Hull City have never won in the Monday Premier League match
* After a bright start Hull have won only once in 10 league games
* Hull reached the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday
* This is only the third Premier League clash between the sides
* Boro have drawn an equal-high six in the league this season (Reporting by Martyn Herman)
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
May 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)