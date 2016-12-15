Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
LONDON Dec 15 Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 17 of the Premier League:
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
*Chelsea chasing 11th win in a row
*League leaders are six points clear of Liverpool
*Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in five of last seven games
*Costa is league's joint top scorer with 12 goals
*Chelsea have won last two games 1-0
*Palace have one win in last 10 league games, seven defeats
- - - -
Middlesbrough v Swansea City
*Middlesbrough have lost last two games
*Swansea have won two of last four
*Swans have conceded 15 goals in last five away games
*Boro have made more tackles than any side this season
*Home side have yet to win two in a row since promotion
*Middlesbrough are the lowest scorers (13) in the top flight
- - - -
Stoke City v Leicester City
*Leicester have taken one point from eight away matches
*Lowest total at same stage by defending top-flight champion
*One win in last seven league games for Foxes
*Leicester have conceded 19 goals away from home
*Stoke without suspended key player Arnautovic
*Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could return for the Foxes
- - - -
Sunderland v Watford
*Sunderland in last place after two defeats in a row
*Three wins out of last six still gives Sunderland hope
*Watford captain Deeney has not scored since October
*Watford have lost four of their last six games
*Defoe, with eight goals, is Sunderland's top scorer
*Watford won 1-0 at Sunderland last season
- - - -
West Ham United v Hull City
*Hull have lost 10 times in the league this season
*Hammers now four points clear of bottom three
*Tigers have conceded 35 goals in 16 games
*Visitors have worst goal difference in the league
*West Ham have won only three times at home this season
*Win against Burnley was West Ham's first in eight games
- - - -
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United
*United chasing their third win in a row
*Reds now sixth and unbeaten in last seven games
*West Brom seventh in the standings
*Ibrahimovic (9) is United's top league scorer this season
*Rondon has scored seven so far for West Brom
*West Brom have scored more goals (23) than United (22)
- - - -
Bournemouth v Southampton
*Southampton have scored just four goals in eight games
*The Saints have just one away win in the league this season
*Visitors hoping to go three games unbeaten
*Bournemouth have won five times at home
*Cherries are 10th, Southampton ninth and level on points
*Southampton in white strip to avoid shirt similarity
- - - -
Manchester City v Arsenal
*Arsenal in third place, City fourth and one point behind
*Gunners' 14 match unbeaten run ended at Everton on Tuesday
*City without suspended Aguero and injured Guendogan
*Arsenal's Sanchez is joint league top scorer (12)
*City buoyed by first home league win since September
*Arsenal are unbeaten against Man City in last six meetings
- - - -
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
*Spurs and Chelsea have tightest defence (11 goals conceded)
*Burnley have taken one point in seven away games
*Spurs have scored in their last 16 home league games
*Home scoring streak is longest current run in the league
*Tottenham are chasing fifth home win in a row
*Eriksen has scored five for Spurs in his last four games
- - - -
Everton v Liverpool
*Everton unbeaten at home in 11 league games
*Liverpool manager Klopp making first trip to Goodison
*Liverpool's Origi has scored in his last five games
*Liverpool have scored most goals in league (40)
*Everton have won only two of last 12 matches
*Six of last eight Merseyside derbies have ended in draws (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)
