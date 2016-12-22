Dec 22 Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 18 of the Premier League (all matches Dec. 26 unless stated):

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

*Arsenal lost their last two games 2-1 from winning positions

*Arsenal have not lost three league games in a row since 2012

*Sanchez has had a hand in 18 goals in 17 games for Arsenal

*Albion have only won once at Arsenal in the Premier League

*Arsenal have lost one of their last 11 league games against Albion

*Arsenal will be without Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cazorla and Mustafi

Burnley v Middlesbrough

*New signing Barton unable to play for Burnley until January

*Boro winger Ramirez fit again after foot injury

*Both sides have scored just 16 league goals each this season

*Burnley have not beaten Boro in six meetings

*Boro have not had successive top-tier victories since 2008

Chelsea v Bournemouth

*Chelsea's Costa and Kante suspended

*Blues seeking a club-record 12th successive league win

*Chelsea's Batshuayi set for first Premier League start

*Ake, on loan to Bournemouth from Chelsea, cannot play

*Murray gave Cherries 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge last season

Leicester City v Everton

*Leicester striker Vardy begins his three-match ban

*Ranieri's side were top at Christmas last year, now 15th

*Foxes have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 league games

*Everton keeper Stekelenburg doubtful

*Leicester's last Premier League Boxing Day win was in 1998

Manchester United v Sunderland

*United's Ibrahimovic has scored three goals in his last two games

*United have won their last four games

*Moyes has a better win ratio as United manager than Mourinho

*Defoe has more Boxing Day goals than any other Premier League player

*Ex-United defender Love likely to start for Sunderland

Swansea v West Ham United

*Swansea manager Bradley has lost six of his first 10 games

*Club has backed Bradley but some fans have turned on him

*Carroll likely to start as Hammers seek third successive win

*Sakho injured and Obiang suspended for West Ham

*Victory could propel West Ham into top half of table

Hull City v Manchester City

*Fernandinho back for City after ban, Aguero still suspended

*City's Zabaleta begins a spell out with a knee injury

*Hull are without a league win since Hernandez was injured

*City have lost one of their last eight top flight matches

*21 of 24 sides bottom at Christmas have been relegated

Watford v Crystal Palace

*Palace boss Pardew under pressure after one win in 11 games

*Pardew has lost 22 games this year, one off the Premier League record

*Watford have won their last two home games

*Palace have sold out their ticket allocation for the game

*Watford playmaker Pereyra out after knee surgery

Liverpool v Stoke City (Dec. 27)

*Liverpool striker Sturridge in line to start

*Coutinho still out injured and defender Matip doubtful

*Stoke midfielder Allen returns to former club

*Stoke's Shaqiri seeking a recall

*Liverpool's Origi has scored five times in last six games

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (Dec. 28)

*Spurs have not won away in eight games in all competitions

*Saints' top scorer Austin still out with shoulder injury

*Rodriguez may start after scoring twice against Bournemouth

*Spurs boss Pochettino says "bravery" is the key to his philosophy

