LONDON Feb 2 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 24 of the Premier League on Feb 4 and 5 (1500 unless stated):
- - - -
Feb 4
Chelsea v Arsenal (1230)
*Home victory will send Chelsea 12 points clear at the top
*Arsenal are seeking to rebound from home defeat to Watford
*Manager Arsene Wenger is serving a four-game touchline ban
*Arsenal thrashed Chelsea 3-0 at the Emirates in September
*Gunners last won at Stamford Bridge in the league in 2011
-
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
*Palace can move out of the relegation zone if they win.
*The Londoners are 18th, three points clear of Sunderland
*Sunderland have gone six games without a win
*Palace manager Sam Allardyce hosts his former team
*Sunderland have yet to keep a clean sheet away this season
-
Everton v Bournemouth
*Bournemouth have won one of their last seven league games
*The Cherries have conceded 10 goals in last four matches
*Bournemouth are without injured striker Calum Wilson
*Everton have gone six games without defeat
*Bournemouth beat Everton 1-0 at home in September
-
Hull City v Liverpool
*Liverpool have yet to win in the league in 2017
*Three draws in last four games for the Reds
*Liverpool beat Hull 5-1 at Anfield in September
*Hull City buoyed by 0-0 draw at Manchester United
*Wednesday's draw lifted Hull off the bottom of the table
-
Southampton v West Ham United
*Southampton have lost five of their last six league games
*Hammers reeling after 4-0 midweek loss to Man City
*Saints have scored in every home game since November
*Former Saints captain Jose Fonte faces former team mates
*Southampton won the reverse fixture 3-0 in September
-
Watford v Burnley
*Burnley have taken just one point away this season
*The visitors have won nine games so far this campaign
*Burnley's record signing Robbie Brady is set to debut
*Watford are on a high after beating Arsenal 2-1 on Tuesday
*Victory at the Emirates ended seven match winless run
-
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City
*Former Stoke boss Tony Pulis welcomes old side to West Brom
*The Baggies have won three of their last five games
*Peter Crouch has now scored 100 career premier league goals
*Crouch has scored in four of his last five games for Stoke
*September tie ended 1-1 in Pulis's 1,000th managerial game
-
Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough (1730)
*Spurs are second overall with one loss in last 10 games
*With Chelsea, Tottenham have the league's meanest defence
*Middlesbrough have scored fewest goals in the top flight
*Boro's Alvaro Negredo has scored six of their 19 goals
*Visitors have gone six league games without a win
-
Feb 5
Manchester City v Swansea City
*Swansea are chasing their third win in a row
*Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in 14 of Swansea's goals
*Swansea have conceded more than any side in the top flight
*Fifth placed City are behind Liverpool on goal difference
*City won 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium in September
-
Leicester City v Manchester United
*Champions Leicester are just two points clear of drop zone
*The Foxes have yet to win away this season in the league
*Leicester have failed to score in last four games
*United are on an unbeaten run of 14 games, with seven wins.
*Jose Mourinho's side have drawn their last three (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
