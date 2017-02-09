(Adds Bournemouth v Manchester City)

LONDON Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):

Feb. 11

Arsenal v Hull City (1230)

* Arsenal are seeking to avoid a third consecutive defeat

* Arsenal have won seven of nine v Hull in Premier League

* Hull have kept two consecutive clean sheets

* Arsenal have scored in their last 15 league matches

* Hull have not won in 11 away league games

-

Manchester United v Watford

* United are unbeaten in 15 league games

* Watford's Deeney has scored in last three league matches

* United have drawn three of last four league games

* Watford have enjoyed consecutive league wins

* United are only ninth in home form table

-

Middlesbrough v Everton

* Lukaku has scored 59 Premier League goals for Everton

* He needs one more goal to equal Duncan Ferguson's record

* Lukaku scored four times in a 6-3 defeat of Bournemouth

* Middlesbrough are without a win in seven league games

* Everton unbeaten in seven league games

-

Stoke City v Crystal Palace

* Stoke have lost one of their last 10 home league games

* Palace have slipped into bottom three

* Palace have lost five of their last six league games

* Joe Allen is Stoke's top scorer in the league with five

* Stoke have lost their last four league games v Palace

-

Sunderland v Southampton

* This fixture has not ended goalless in last 37 meetings

* Southampton are yet to collect an away point in 2017

* Sunderland could escape the bottom three with a win

* Sunderland have not conceded in their last two games

* Southampton have lost six of their last seven league games

-

* West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

* West Ham have struggled at home in their new stadium

* West Brom won 4-2 at home against West Ham in September

* West Brom are in eighth place, West Ham ninth

* West Ham lost 4-0 to Man City in last home game

* Michail Antonio has eight league goals this season

-

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

* Liverpool unbeaten in eight league games against Tottenham

* Last three league games between the sides have been drawn

* Tottenham last won at Anfield in 2011

* Liverpool are without a win in five league games

* Tottenham have 23 points from the last 30 available

-

Feb. 12

Burnley v Chelsea

* 28 of Burnley's 29 points have come at home

* Chelsea have the best away record in the league

* Burnley are seeking sixth successive home win

* Chelsea are nine points clear at the top

* Diego Costa has 15 league goals and five assists

-

Swansea City v Leicester City

* Champions Leicester are one point above the bottom three

* Swansea have won three of last five league games

* Swansea's Sigurdsson has scored in last three league games

* Leicester have lost four league games in a row

* Leicester have won last four league games v Swansea

Feb. 13

Bournemouth v Manchester City

* City have won all three Premier League games v Bournemouth

* City have scored 13 and conceded one in those games

* Gabriel Jesus has scored in his two Premier League starts

* City are seeking third successive Premier League win

* Bournemouth are without a victory in last five

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)