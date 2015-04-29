LONDON, April 29 Former Premier League striker Delroy Facey was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bribery in a match-fixing trial on Wednesday.

Facey, who made 10 Premier League appearances for Bolton Wanderers in a journeyman career that included nine matches for West Bromwich Albion and ended at Hereford in 2012, was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court after a three-week trial.

Non-league player Moses Swaibu was also found guilty.

Facey, 35, had been arrested in November 2013 and pleaded not guilty.

The charges were part of a match-fixing investigation that has already secured the convictions of Singaporean Chann Sankaran, Sri Lanka-born Briton Krishna Ganeshan and Michael Boateng for paying footballers to influence the outcome of games.

Sankaran and Ganeshan were both jailed for five-years in June 2014, while Boateng received a 16 month sentence for conspiracy to bribe.

The court heard that Facey had acted as middle-man for the syndicate led by Sankaran and Ganeshan, although there was no evidence of any matches actually being fixed.

Facey had claimed he was "humouring" the syndicate and did not take them seriously. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)