LONDON Aug 31 Queens Park Rangers signed defender Stephane Mbia from Olympique Marseille, just minutes before the transfer window closed, for an undisclosed fee on Friday.

Rangers midfielder Joey Barton, the former England international, travelled in the opposition direction to join the French club on a season-long loan deal.

Defender Mbia, 26, who can also play in midfield, is QPR's 12th signing since the end of last season. He has agreed a two-year deal.

Mbia, capped 36 times by Cameroon, played 103 games for Marseille in three years at the club.

"Stephane is a very good player and can play in a number of positions," Rangers manager Mark Hughes told the club's website (www.qpr.co.uk).

"He is very adept as a defensive midfielder but he has been regularly playing at centre back so we have got another player who can add to the flexibility of the squad.

"He is a big, strong guy with a strong mentality. He wants to win and is the type of player I want at the club."

Mbia said he was delighted with the transfer.

"It was an easy decision because this is an important move for my career," he explained. "It has always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League which I believe is the best league in the world.

"The ambitions of the club and what the board of directors and the manager want to achieve here excites me greatly."

