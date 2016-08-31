LONDON Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been allowed an extra 24 hours for his appeal against a Football Association charge of violent conduct.

The club said their officials dealing with the paperwork would be heavily involved on Wednesday with transfer negotiations, so the FA had agreed to an extra day's grace.

They now have until 1700 GMT on Thursday to decide whether to appeal.

The Argentine striker was charged following an incident involving West Ham defender Winston Reid during Sunday's Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium.

If found guilty he will miss three matches, including the local derby against Manchester United on Sept. 10.

Burnley have also been granted an extension to answer disrepute charges levelled at their striker, Andre Gray, who was not even at the club at the time of the alleged offences.

The striker is accused of making "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper" comments on social media between January and March 2012, when he was with non-league Hinckley United.

The 25-year-old was charged on Aug. 23 after the remarks were brought to light, and he now has until Sept. 5 2016 to answer the charges.

Gray scored his first Premier League goal on Aug. 20 when newly promoted Burnley beat Liverpool 2-0.

