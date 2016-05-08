Manchester City's participation in next season's Champions League is in doubt after they drew 2-2 with Arsenal on Sunday to give Manchester United the chance to overtake them.

City's departing manager Manuel Pellegrini had hoped for a winning farewell at the Etihad and exquisite goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne, who ran half the length of the pitch and held off four defenders, twice put the hosts ahead.

But Arsenal hit back both times, Olivier Giroud ending his barren spell with a simple header from six yards for his first goal in 16 games before the Frenchman laid off a delicate pass for the advancing Alexis Sanchez to beat Joe Hart.

Substitute Wilfried Bony volleyed against the bar late on for Champions League semi-finalists City, who were booed by their supporters at the final whistle.

City stayed fourth in the table with one match left to play, two points ahead of United who have two games left.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)