LONDON Oct 26 Manchester City have signed midfielder Luke Brattan from Brisbane Roar and loaned him to Championship club Bolton Wanderers, the Premier League leaders said on Monday.

Born in England before moving to Australia at a young age, the 25-year-old played for Brisbane for five years.

He has appeared for the Australian Under-20 team and was called up to the senior squad for the first time in August.

Bolton are bottom of the Championship after drawing 1-1 at home to Leeds United on Saturday. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Tony Jimenez)