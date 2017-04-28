Britain Soccer Football - Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 27/4/17 Manchester City's Claudio Bravo receives medical attention before going off injured Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could miss the remaining five games of the season after sustaining an injury in Thursday's 0-0 Premier League draw with rivals Manchester United.

Chilean Bravo was carried off on a stretcher in the 79th minute and replaced by Willy Caballero.

"Of course he has an injury, probably [out] for some weeks," manager Pep Guardiola said after the game. "I don't know if he will be available again this season."

Fourth-placed City, a point and a place above United, travel to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)