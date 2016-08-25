LONDON Aug 25 Manchester City have signed Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo from Barcelona on a four-year contract for an initial 18 million euros ($20.3 million), the clubs confirmed on Thursday.

The 33-year-old moved to Barcelona from Real Sociedad in 2014 and enjoyed great success, winning the Spanish title in 2015 and 2016 and the Champions League in 2015.

"It is not easy to leave a club like Barcelona where I had two fantastic years, but the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola was too good to refuse," Bravo told City's website. (www.mancity.com)

"Now I will challenge the other great goalkeepers the club has and together I hope we can win many trophies."

Bravo, who has 106 caps for Chile, could make his City debut at home against West Ham United on Sunday, with his arrival likely to push England's Joe Hart closer to the exit door at the Etihad Stadium. ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)