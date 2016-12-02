Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Chelsea 0-3 Man City (Premier League, April, 2016)
Chelsea 5-1 Man City (FA Cup, February, 2016)
Man City 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League, August, 2015)
Chelsea 1-1 Man City (Premier League, January, 2015)
Man City 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League, Septempter, 2014)
Man City 2-0 Chelsea (FA Cup, February, 2014)
Man City 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League, February, 2014)
Chelsea 2-1 Man City (Premier League, October, 2013)
Chelsea 1-2 Man City (FA Cup, April, 2013)
Man City 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League, February, 2013)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Man City - D W D W W
Chelsea - W W W W W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
23/20 Manchester City to win
13/5 Chelsea to win
12/5 Match ends in a draw
Correct Score:
Manchester City: 8/1 1-0, 11/1 2-0, 15/2 2-1, 18/1 3-1, 22/1 3-2
Chelsea: 11/1 1-0, 18/1 2-0, 10/1 2-1, 40/1 3-0, 25/1 3-1, 28-1 3-2
Draw: 12/1 0-0, 13/2 1-1, 14/1 2-2, 50/1 3-3, 150/1 4-4
First Goal:
City - 10/3 Sergio Aguero, 11/2 Kelechi Iheanacho, 13/2 Yaya Toure, 7/1 Nolito, 15/2 Kevin de Bruyne, 9/1 Ilkay Gundogan, 9/1 Raheem Sterling, 10/1 David Silva.
Chelsea – 5/1 Diego Costa, 15/2 Eden Hazard, 15/2 Michy Batshuayi, 8/1 Pedro, 9/1 Willian, 10/1 Oscar, 12/1 Cesc Fabregas, 14/1 Victor Moses.
World number two Novak Djokovic said he lost motivation after winning the French Open to complete a career grand slam last year, but now feels he is on the right path to rediscover his "mojo".