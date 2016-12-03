* Chelsea won 3-1 at Manchester City to forge clear at the top

* Conte's men came from behind to record their eighth straight win

* The win put Chelsea four points clear of City at the top

* Cahill's own goal had put City ahead just before halftime

* League top scorer Costa grabbed his 11th this season to equalise

* Substitute Willian put the visitors ahead in the 70th minute

* Hazard sealed victory in the 90th minute

* The game ended in chaos with City's Aguero, Fernandinho sent off

* City at Leicester next, Chelsea host West Brom

MANCHESTER CITY 1 CHELSEA 3

Dec 3 Chelsea came from behind to secure a 3-1 win at Manchester City and forge further clear at the top of the Premier League as a dramatic top-of-the-table clash ended in a mass brawl and two City players being sent off on Saturday.

Diego Costa, the league's leading marksman, scored his 11th of the season on the hour to equalise, substitute Willian notched on the counter-attack 10 minutes later and Eden Hazard sealed the deal in the 90th minute.

Gary Cahill had given City a deserved lead just before halftime, slicing the ball into his own net with a clumsy attempted clearance, and the home side looked ready to wrap up the points after the break as Kevin De Bruyne missed from three metres when it seemed easier to score.

In stoppage time, with Chelsea's eighth straight win sealed, mayhem broke out following a terrible tackle by Sergio Aguero on David Luiz.

The Argentine was shown a red card and, as players piled in, Fernandinho was also dismissed for pushing Cesc Fabregas over the advertising hoardings. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)