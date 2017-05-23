Defender Gael Clichy is set to leave Manchester City when his contract expires next month after six years at the Premier League club, the 31-year-old Frenchman said at an event on Tuesday.

Clichy, who joined City from Arsenal in 2011, made 39 appearances for the Manchester side this season as they secured a third-placed league finish. He has made a total of 203 appearances for City, winning two league titles.

"It's hard. I'm not sure whether or not Joe will be here next season, and I won't be here next season," Clichy said when asked if he would ever play with former City team mate Joe Hart again, during a Q&A session.

The Frenchman is the second senior City player to leave the club after Pablo Zabaleta announced his exit earlier in May.

