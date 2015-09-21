Football - Manchester City v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 19/9/15Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Sergio Aguero after scoring the first goal for Manchester CityAction Images via Reuters / Alex MortonLivepic

Manchester City's record signing Kevin De Bruyne believes his versatility will prove crucial for the side this season and is confident Saturday's 2-1 defeat to West Ham was just a blip.

The surprise defeat for the Premier League leaders ended their 100 percent record and allowed city rivals United to cut their advantage to two points.

West Ham became the first team to score a league goal versus City this term when Victor Moses struck after six minutes and they doubled their lead through Diafra Sakho before 55 million pounds ($85.44 million) man De Bruyne pulled a goal back.

The Belgian said he was still finding his feet and that he could only improve as a player surrounded by a stellar cast at City.

"I can only get better if I play with great players. This team has a lot of great players," De Bruyne was quoted as saying by the British media. "I think when I know the team a bit better I will get even more of the ball

"I am adapting well to the team. It is just the beginning so I don't feel any pressure. I just try to play my game".

De Bruyne, who was mainly used in the no. 10 role for his former club VfL Wolfsburg, said he was confident his ability to play across the forward line would add a different dimension to City's fearsome attack.

"I can play the three positions. Obviously, even if I am on the No. 10 I change position so much," he added. "I think you need to do that if you play against teams like West Ham who are defending with nine men."

The home side laid siege to the West Ham goal for almost the entire second half on Saturday but were unable to break down the visitors' defence and West Ham survived for their first away win at City since April 2003.

City, who were also beaten 2-1 at home by Juventus in the Champions League last week, face Sunderland in the League Cup on Tuesday before making the trip to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)