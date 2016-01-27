LONDON Jan 27 Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is facing a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines after he was carried off on a stretcher with a suspected knee ligament injury in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final win over Everton.

The Belgian had come on as a second-half substitute and been instrumental in turning the game in City's favour.

He scored the goal that put them 2-1 ahead on the night and crossed brilliantly for Sergio Aguero to head home to give City a 4-3 aggregate win.

De Bruyne's evening suffered a painful end, however, when his knee appeared to give way in the 89th minute and he was carried off with his leg in a brace.

"It is difficult to know," manager Manuel Pellegrini told Sky Sports when asked about the extent of the injury.

"He is with the doctor, it could be the medial ligament. Tomorrow we will have more news but it is not a nice injury."

The injury could have a significant impact for both club and country, with City still fighting on four fronts and Belgium having qualified for this year's European Championship in France. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)