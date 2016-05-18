Manchester City centre back Martin Demichelis has been fined 22,058 pounds ($32,092) and warned by the Football Association (FA) after he accepted a charge for breaking betting rules.

Demichelis placed 29 bets on football matches during January and February, the governing body said on its website (www.thefa.com).

The 35-year-old was accused in March of committing 12 breaches of FA rules governing betting. There is no suggestion the charge was linked to any games that Demichelis played for City or any match he could have had an influence over.

Rules introduced last season prohibit players and coaches from betting on any football activity.

($1 = 0.6873 pounds)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)