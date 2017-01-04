Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 2/1/17 Manchester City's Fernandinho leaves the pitch after being sent off Reuters / Anthony Devlin

LONDON Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will miss four games after the Football Association rejected his appeal against a straight red card he received during Monday's win over Burnley.

The Brazilian was sent off before halftime following a two-footed lunge on Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

It was his third red card in his last six appearances -- the other two coming against Chelsea in the Premier League and Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League.

"His suspension includes the standard sanction of an additional game as it was his second dismissal of the season (in the Premier League)," the FA said in a statement.

Fernandinho will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round match with West Ham United, followed by Premier League games against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. The fourth match he will sit out will depend on Friday's cup result.

