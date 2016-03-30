Football Soccer - Manchester City v Dynamo Kiev - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - 15/16 - 15/3/16Manchester City's Martin DemichelisReuters / Phil NobleEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Manchester City's Argentine defender Martin Demichelis has been charged with misconduct in relation to betting, the English Football Association said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old is alleged to have committed 12 breaches of FA rules governing betting on football matches between January 22 and January 28 and has until April 5 to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)