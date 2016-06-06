Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will kick off his reign at the Premier League club in a pre-season friendly against his former team Bayern Munich.

Spaniard Guardiola, 45, will take over from Manuel Pellegrini at City in July after three years with the Bundesliga champions.

"Playing Bayern Munich is always a great occasion and this match has the added excitement of our new head coach Pep Guardiola returning to play with Manchester City against his former club," City chief executive Ferran Soriano said on the club's website (mcfc.co.uk).

Bayern face City at the Allianz Arena in Munich on July 20.

