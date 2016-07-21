Football Soccer - Germany v Slovakia - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - 26/6/16Germany's Leroy Sane on the pitch before the game REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed the club are in talks with Schalke 04 attacking midfielder Leroy Sane but the move is stalling over the player's valuation.

"Sane is a player of Schalke. Of course we talk to him - Schalke knows we are interested, but at this moment we don't have many possibilities to get him," Guardiola told reporters.

The Spaniard was speaking after his side's 1-0 friendly loss to his former club Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, his first game in charge of the English club.

"There is a difference between Manchester City and Schalke and it is quite big. I do not know what is going to happen but right now he is with Schalke," he said of the 20-year-old Sane, who was in the Germany squad at the Euro 2016.

Schalke 04 sporting director Christian Heidel Winger has confirmed Sane has asked the club for a transfer.

Sane scored eight league goals and grabbed six assists for Schalke last season as the Bundesliga club finished fifth in the standings.

