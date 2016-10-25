Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will miss the League Cup game against rivals Manchester United after suffering a knock to the calf, manager Pep Guardiola said.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury during City's 1-1 Premier League draw with Southampton on Sunday.

However Guardiola was more optimistic about Vincent Kompany's availability for Wednesday's derby game after the Belgian international made his first league start since April against Southampton.

"Kevin, no way, he cannot play. Hopefully West Brom but he is doubt even for the weekend," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

"Pablo (Zabaleta) I think cannot play against United. Vincent (Kompany), I think he can, but I need to see training and regeneration."

Sunday's stalemate against Southampton marked City's fifth consecutive winless game of the season after a blistering start to the campaign with a 10-match winning run in all competitions.

The former Barcelona manager said he will ring in the changes against United at Old Trafford.

"We are going to rotate. Some are going to play. I need to see the players today in training and after we will decide the team," he added.

"We didn't win in five - young players need to play in a good environment. You have to protect them. We have other options."

Jose Mourinho will seek a quick response from his United side after a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Chelsea in the league on Sunday, but Guardiola said he remained wary of United's threat.

"I always expect the best from United. They are strong team with quality. They are six points behind (in the Premier League table) - just two games.

"Derbies are always special. We are going to try to play seriously and try to win the game."

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)