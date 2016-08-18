Football Soccer - Manchester City v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 23/4/16Kelechi Iheanacho rounds Stoke's Jakob Haugaard to score the fourth goal for Manchester CityReuters / Andrew YatesLivepic

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2021, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old striker made his Premier League debut last season, scoring 14 goals in 35 appearances for City in all competitions.

"Kelechi is a natural goalscorer. I knew about him before, but I've been really impressed with him since I arrived," City manager Pep Guardiola told the club's website. (bit.ly/2bgajNR)

"I like his personality, his attitude, his ability -- we hope to help him reach the highest level and to realise his full potential."

Iheanacho came on as a second-half substitute in City's 2-1 win over Sunderland in their Premier League opener at the weekend.

Guardiola's team travel to Stoke City for their second league game of the season on Saturday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Neil Robinson)