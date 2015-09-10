Football - England Press Conference - The Grove Hotel, Hertfordshire - 11/6/15England's Fabian Delph during the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic/Files

Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph could miss up to nine games for club and country after he pulled up with a hamstring injury during England's win over Switzerland in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Tuesday, British media reported.

Delph has yet to start for his club since completing a controversial move from Aston Villa due to a hamstring injury he picked up in a pre-season friendly, although he has made two appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's side off the bench.

The 25-year-old was forced off within the first minute of England's 2-0 win at Wembley and is expected to miss Champions League ties against Juventus and Borussia Moenchengladbach and a League Cup clash against Sunderland.

He could also miss Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United and England's remaining Euro 2016 qualifiers against Estonia and Lithuania.

On a more positive note for City, Brazilian midfielder Fernando is closing in on full fitness after recovering from a groin injury that he battled with for most of last season.

The 28-year-old last featured for his club on May 10 and said he needed pain-killing injections before most of his 33 appearances.

"I've been working hard to recover. I'm feeling much better now with no pain so I will resume normal training this week and hopefully be available at some point within the next fortnight," Fernando told the club website (www.mcfc.co.uk)

"I can't wait to get my season finally up and running and being pain free at last will be a huge relief," he added.

