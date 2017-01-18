Jan 18 Manchester City still have a chance of winning the Premier League title this season, defender Aleksandar Kolarov said, despite Pep Guardiola's men sliding 10 points behind leaders Chelsea after 21 games.

City slipped to fifth position after Sunday's 4-0 thrashing at Everton but will hope to get back to winning ways when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

"I still think the title race will go to the very last day and we have to make sure we're involved," Kolarov told the club website (www.mancity.com).

"We just need to turn more games into wins because we've dominated some matches but not ended up winning," he said.

"Every game is tough in the Premier League whether they are at the top or the bottom. Guardiola wants us to be 100 per cent professional in everything we do -- if we want to win things, every small detail is important."

Kolarov also voiced his support for the under-fire manager.

"For all the players it is a great pleasure to play under him because he's the best coach in the football at the moment," Kolarov added.

"As players we can improve and we need to win more games but we are just at the beginning of a journey and I think we'll get better and better." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)