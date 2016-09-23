Britain Football Soccer - Swansea City v Manchester City - EFL Cup Third Round - Liberty Stadium - 21/9/16Manchester City's Vincent Kompany looks dejected after Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson scored their first goal Reuters / Rebecca NadenLivepic

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has suffered another setback after sustaining a groin injury in the League Cup win at Swansea City, the Premier League club said on Friday.

After suffering a thigh injury in City's 1-0 Champions League semi-final defeat by Real Madrid in May, Kompany returned to action at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday but was forced off before the end.

"City skipper Vincent Kompany is receiving treatment for a groin injury sustained in Wednesday's EFL Cup win over Swansea," the club said in a statement on their website (www.mancity.com).

"No date has yet been set for his return."

City added that the injury was not a recurrence of a calf injury which the 30-year-old centre-back struggled with for much of last season.

Under new manager Pep Guardiola, City have won all five league games this season and they travel to Swansea again on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)