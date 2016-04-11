April 11 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has returned to training ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg Paris St Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, the club said on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

Kompany's campaign has been disrupted by injury and a recurrence of a calf problem has kept the Belgium international on the sidelines for nearly a month.

Midfielder David Silva, who missed Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over West Bromwich Albion due to a persistent ankle injury, has also returned to training.

Manuel Pellegrini's men head into the PSG game with a slight advantage after drawing the first leg 2-2 in Paris last week. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)