Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 14 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has a future at the club despite the defender's injury setbacks that have forced him to miss large chunks of the Premier League season, manager Pep Guardiola has said.
Kompany, who has two more years on his current contract, played 90 minutes in a league game for the first time in a year in the 2-1 defeat at Chelsea earlier this month, only to miss a 3-1 victory over Hull City last weekend with a minor knock.
Guardiola has said that the Belgian international is still capable of putting in quality performances and will feature for City next season as long as he can stay fit.
"Yes, he has a contract," Guardiola told reporters when asked if Kompany figured in his plans for next season.
"He can hopefully play two games a week in the next period, in the future.
"But, of course, the good news was he could play 90 minutes, a tough game at Stamford Bridge and he played at a high, high level."
Kompany is fit for City's trip to Southampton in the league on Saturday. They are in fourth place, four points ahead of Manchester United having played a game more than their rivals. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.