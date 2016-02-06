Manchester City 1 Leicester City 3

Feb 6 Robert Huth's double and a Riyad Mahrez goal sent Premier League leaders Leicester City six points clear after a stunning 3-1 victory at shell-shocked title rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

Leicester produced another exhilarating counter-attacking performance, playing with confidence and swagger in the top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad stadium.

Poor marking allowed defender Huth to sweep in Mahrez's free kick, via a deflection off Martin Demichelis, after three minutes.

Playmaker Mahrez finished off a swift break to score his 14th league goal of a hugely impressive season and double Leicester's lead three minutes into the second half.

Huth headed in a corner on the hour to make it 3-0, proving that Leicester, on 53 points from 25 games, have the quality and belief to make a sustained challenge for a first English top-flight crown.

Sergio Aguero headed a late consolation for the hosts. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)