Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has affirmed that he is happy to extend his stay at Anfield, dismissing reports suggesting the delay in signing a new contract is down to his wage demands.

The German international, who will enter the final 12 months of his current deal at the end of the season, said his talks with the Merseyside club had been productive.

"I read in newspapers it was about money but it isn't about money," the 23-year-old told British media.

"We've had a few good meetings and everything is fine. I just wanted to say it is never about the money. It is about the future, what happens.

"The meetings are with my agent but I am very happy at Liverpool."

Can, who scored the winner in a 2-1 win over Burnley last weekend, hopes the Merseyside club are able to maintain their unbeaten record against their top-six rivals as they prepare for a testing visit to Manchester City on Sunday.

"In the past we have played really well against top teams and hopefully we will do it again next week," he added.

Fourth-placed Liverpool would move above third-placed Man City, who have one game in hand, with a victory at the Etihad on Sunday.

