March 18 Midfielder Fernandinho has urged Manchester City to cast aside their painful Champions League exit at the hands of Monaco and make a swift return to winning ways in Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

City were fiercely criticised after the Champions League last-16 tie against Monaco, which they lost on away goals as the French side brutally exposed their fragile defence in a 6-6 aggregate draw.

"We have to keep our heads up. It's a great game to play -- especially at home in front of our fans. We have to give an answer to our fans," Fernandinho told the club's website.

"It (Monaco) was not the result we wanted."

Fernandinho remained optimistic about City's chances of picking up silverware this season as they sit third in the league, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, and take on Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next month.

"We have two competitions to play -- the league is not finished yet and we have the semi-final of the FA Cup so we are looking forward to that," the 31-year-old Brazilian added.

City are a point and a place above Liverpool, who have played one game more. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)