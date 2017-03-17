Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Liverpool 1-0 Man City (Premier League, December 2016)
Liverpool 3-0 Man City (Premier League, March 2016)
Liverpool 1-1 Man City (City won 3-1 on penalties)(League Cup, February 2016)
Man City 1-4 Liverpool (Premier League, November 2015)
Liverpool 2-1 Man City (Premier League, March 2015)
Man City 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League, August 2014)
Liverpool 3-2 Man City (Premier League, April 2014)
Man City 2-1 Liverpool (Premier League, December 2013)
Man City 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League, February 2013)
Liverpool 2-2 Man City (Premier League, August 2012)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Man City - W W W W D
Liverpool - L W L W W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
Evens Man City to win
14/5 Liverpool to win
13/5 Match to end in a draw
First goalscorer:
7/2 Sergio Aguero; 5/1 Kelechi Iheanacho; 13/2 Raheem Sterling; 7/1 Nolito; 15/2 Leroy Sane; 15/2 Roberto Firmino; 15/2 Sadio Mane; 9/1 Kevin de Bruyne; 9/1 Yaya Toure; 9/1 Divock Origi
Correct score:
Man City Win : 17/2 1-0; 10/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 16/1 3-0; 14/1 3-1; 20/1 3-2
Liverpool win: 12/1 1-0; 20/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0; 25/1 3-1; 28/1 3-2
Draw: 14/1 0-0; 7/1 1-1; 12/1 2-2; 50/1 3-3
Also:
5/1 Kevin de Bruyne to score and Man City to win
6/1 Sadio Mane to score and Liverpool to win
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)